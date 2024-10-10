'Serial sexual predator': OBGYN facing 3 dozen lawsuits for sexual assault, harassment

A new lawsuit containing over a hundred pages of disturbing allegations has been filed against Dr. Barry Brock, a former OBGYN who practiced at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and maintained offices in Beverly Hills.

Anthony DiPietro, an attorney representing over 35 women, stated: "He seemed to enjoy inflicting pain in various ways." DiPietro, along with attorney Mike Arias, has filed multiple complaints on behalf of the women, alleging sexual harassment and assault by Dr. Brock.

Arias, co-counsel for the plaintiffs, highlighted disturbing behaviors: "Inappropriate questions, inappropriate comments, unnecessary tests, performing exams without gloves."

Among the claims, the lawsuit details an incident where Dr. Brock allegedly told a patient during an unnecessary breast exam: "You have perfect breasts. Does your husband tell you that?" In another instance, a plaintiff, referred to as "Jane Doe," alleges that Dr. Brock entered her labor and delivery room with an erection and placed her foot on it.

The suit also accuses Dr. Brock of performing "vaginal rejuvenations" post-childbirth without consent, allegedly stating, "I'm going to sew her up virgin tight."

DiPietro described the actions as "female genital mutilation," alleging that Dr. Brock was "deforming women."

On the other hand, Tracy Green, the attorney representing Dr. Brock, has strongly refuted the claims. Green said: "These are flat-out lies. Some of these allegations are complete distortions of what he said. It never occurred."

Green believes the lawsuit is financially motivated, asserting that the attorneys have been actively recruiting women to build a case against Dr. Brock.

Green added, "This is about money, and there's big money in plaintiff's law firms." She suggested that the narrative being built against her client is misleading: "They started soliciting and advertising, feeding this false narrative—this is sexual assault… Oh, that was a Pap smear? Do you think that was necessary? That's assault."

In response, attorneys DiPietro and Arias maintain that their clients are determined to stand up for their rights, ensuring that no other woman falls victim to similar actions.

DiPietro stated: "These women have been wronged in the most horrific and egregious ways by someone who appears to be not only a serial sexual predator but perhaps even a sociopath."

Cedars-Sinai issued the following statement:

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients. Dr. Brock no longer has privileges to practice medicine at Cedars-Sinai, and we have reported this matter to the California Medical Board. We recognize the legal process must now take its course, and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai's sacred healing mission and serving our community."