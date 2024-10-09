Cedars-Sinai, Beverly Hills OBGYN sued for alleged sexual abuse

A Beverly Hills-based obstetrician-gynecologist was sued by more than 30 former patients who allege he subjected them to sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence and more.

Dr. Barry J. Brock was a medical doctor for more than 40 years in obstetrics and gynecology and was practicing medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and other facilities, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Monday, alleging such claims as sexual assault, battery and harassment in addition to civil rights violations and gender violence.

The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and also alleges Cedars-Sinai knew about Brock's alleged misconduct and covered it up.

"Defendants Brock and institutional defendants violated and betrayed the trust of hundreds, if not thousands, of female patients by sexually exploiting, abusing and covering up Brock's acts of sexual exploitation and abuse," the suit states.

A Cedars-Sinai representative issued a statement Tuesday regarding the complaint.

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients," the statement read. "Dr. Brock no longer has privileges to practice medicine at Cedars-Sinai and we have reported this matter to the California Medical Board. We recognize the legal process must now take its course and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai's sacred healing mission and serving our community."

One plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe 18, was given an unnecessary breast exam by Brock, who said, "You have perfect breasts. Does your husband tell you that?" according to the suit.

Plaintiffs' attorney Anthony T. DiPietro said that although Cedars-Sinai was aware of Brock's alleged wrongdoing for decades, the hospital decided to "lie, gaslight" and help conceal what the OBGYN was allegedly doing to his female patients instead of helping them.

"Women were in their most vulnerable state when this predator doctor not only took advantage of them, but committed these heinous acts over and over," DiPietro said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Brock informed his patients in August that he was retiring from medicine in light of an investigation by Cedars-Sinai into his activities.

In a statement to the paper at the time, Brock, 74, denied any wrongdoing.

"I know that I never touched or examined a patient in any way for anything but medical reasons," he said. "I know that my comments have never been sexually suggestive or sexual harassment, and that any such allegations have taken a comment completely out of context and distorted it.

"Any claim that I performed a medical examination or procedure for anything but a medical purpose or conducted it in a way for my own personal gratification, to discourage C-sections, or to sexually harass a patient is an outrageously false claim," Brock said.