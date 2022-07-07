Dr. Barbara Ferrer reveals why indoor mask mandate would return if LA County enters high transmission

Dr. Barbara Ferrer from the Los Angeles County Public Health said equity is the primary reason why masks would be potentially needed if the county enters the high transmission category.

"For us, equity issues are paramount. There are many people who are, in particular, essential work environments where they would benefit if more people around them would actually use some of the safety precautions that we know work and that's the case with masking," said Ferrer.

Ferrer said cases and deaths are increasing.

"Sadly, we've just started to see a slight uptick in deaths as well. This is the first time we're seeing this since the winter surge. With more cases, we're obviously seeing more people needing medical attention and not just at our hospitals but emergency departments and urgent care centers that are filled with many folks needing care for their Covid-related illness," said Ferrer.]

Ferrer said there are tools to help slow transmission in the county.

"To slow down spread we can wear masks indoors, test when gathering and stay home and away from others when we're sick or tested positive," said Ferrer.

If the county reaches 10 new daily admissions per 100,000 residents, it will move into the "high" virus activity category as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the county stays in the "high" category for two consecutive weeks, it will reimpose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.

As of Wednesday, there were 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, with 89 of those being treated in ICU, according to data provided by the state.