Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event

Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.

The event was held in conjunction with Lucy Pet Foods — the brand co-owned by former Dodger pitcher Orel Hershiser and Dodger broadcasters Jaime Jarrín and Jorge Jarrín — and all six Los Angeles City Animal Services shelters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dodger Stadium hosting dog adoption event

All of the available dogs were spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped. Each dog also went home with pet food.

The team also announced a second Pups in the Park event for their game against the San Francisco Giants on September 5. In addition to being able to bring a dog to the game, fans will be able to parade their pup around the field's warning track. Special ticket info for that game can be found at dodgers.com/pups