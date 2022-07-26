Dodger Stadium hosting dog adoption event this weekend

article

Dodger Stadium is going to the dogs. The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting their first-ever dog adoption event at Dodger Stadium this weekend.

The event is being held in conjunction with Lucy Pet Foods — the brand co-owned by former Dodger pitcher Orel Hershiser and Dodger broadcasters Jaime Jarrín and Jorge Jarrín — and all six Los Angeles City Animal Services shelters. The Dodgers Center Field Plaza will host more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies.

"We look forward to teaming up with Lucy Pet Foods and the Los Angeles Dodgers on our first-ever pet adoption event at Dodger Stadium," said Annette Ramirez from LA Animal Services. "We hope this special event will inspire the community to join us ready to adopt and give these companion animals a second chance with loving families."

Adoption fees will be $51 for dogs, excluding licenses, and $75 for puppies, and only cash or check will be accepted. Additionally, those wishing to adopt will need a valid government ID. All dogs available for adoption will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped. Each dog adopted at the event will also go home with pet food.

The team also announced a second Pups in the Park event for their game against the San Francisco Giants on September 5. In addition to being able to bring a dog to the game, fans will be able to parade their pup around the field's warning track. Special ticket info for that game can be found at dodgers.com/pups