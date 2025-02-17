Downtown LA shooting investigation underway; residents asked to avoid the area

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in broad daylight in downtown LA on Monday afternoon.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the shooting may have happened at a homeless encampment.

What we know:

The LAPD confirmed there was a shooting under investigation at the intersection of 7th and San Julian streets.

People were advised to use alternative routes and that the area was expected to be closed for a long period of time.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed with FOX 11 that a man said he was shot by three suspects. The victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and appeared to show the crime scene was near a homeless encampment.

The three suspects were seen running from the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if any suspects were in custody. Also, the victim's condition is unknown.

An officer at the department's Media Relations Division said it was "too soon to tell" if the shooting was related to Monday's demonstration against President Donald Trump, which was ongoing at the time of the shooting.