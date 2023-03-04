6 stabbed in downtown LA, suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed six people in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 2:13 a.m. where they learned that during a confrontation with two groups of people the suspect began stabbing multiple victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the stabbings.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There were no further details available.