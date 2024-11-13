Woman sitting in car shot multiple times by man on moped in DTLA

The Brief Police have released a photo of the suspected shooter they are looking to identify. The victim was sitting in her car when she was shot multiple times. The connection between the victim and suspect is unknown.



The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man who shot a woman multiple times as she sat in her car.

The incident happened Wednesday, October 30, around 5:30 p.m. near the 300 block of North Figueroa in downtown LA.

Police say the victim was sitting in her vehicle, waiting to pick up her brother from work, when a man riding a moped shot her several times.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 30-40 years-old, wearing a bright yellow vest, full face mask and gloves.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Division detective Alex Ramirez at (213) 996-1248 or email 39775@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.