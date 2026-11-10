Downtown LA Sees new hope as ‘Graffiti Towers’ cleaned up, historic landmark preps to reopen

The Brief Most graffiti has been removed from Oceanwide Plaza, signaling progress in Downtown Los Angeles’ revitalization. The historic Original Pantry Cafe plans to reopen later this month through a partnership with Hope the Mission. Residents welcome the improvements but want sustained city investment in cleanliness, sidewalks, trees and lighting.



After years of serving as a prominent symbol of urban blight in Downtown Los Angeles, the infamous "Graffiti Towers" have officially been cleaned up, marking the latest sign of progress toward the area's ongoing revitalization.

The unfinished Oceanwide Plaza development, where construction ground to a halt in 2019, has made headlines in recent years as taggers covered it in spray paint.

What we know:

As of Tuesday, and in large part thanks to KPC Development Co., very little graffiti remains on the structure, presenting a stark contrast to its appearance just a few months earlier in the year.

In late July, city officials announced that the prospective buyer had committed to immediately beginning remediation work to restore the site. Under new ownership, the ambitious project is expected to eventually deliver much-needed housing, retail storefronts, a hotel and restaurants.

For local residents and workers, the transformation has brought an immediate sense of relief.

"It’s super clean, it’s super clean," said Teresa Y. Hillery, a downtown resident and founding board member of the Downtown Los Angeles Residents Association (DTLA RA). "It means a lot to the downtown community and the overall economic recovery and viability of this community."

Others working in the area shared a similar sense of optimism. "Looks like they’re going to bring it back to life now, so hopefully that happens," noted one DTLA worker.

The cleanup at Oceanwide Plaza is part of a broader wave of renewal washing over Downtown Los Angeles.

Just a half-mile away, the historic Original Pantry Cafe is gearing up to reopen its doors later this month. The iconic diner, which has served the city for over a century, closed in 2025. Now, through a partnership with the nonprofit organization Hope the Mission, the beloved community landmark is ready to welcome customers back.

Rowan Vansleve, president of Hope the Mission, believes restoring these historic institutions is vital as Los Angeles prepares for major events.

"I think Downtown LA is coming back," Vansleve said. "With the Olympics coming and the Super Bowl, the sky is the limit, but we need those anchors down here, those landmarks, when people fly into our city, they go, ‘I'm going to go there.’"

What residents want to see next

Despite the recent momentum, community members stress that wiping away graffiti is only the first step in a long recovery process.

Hillery and fellow DTLA RA founding board member Farah Bowers emphasize that sustained municipal investment is essential to making the neighborhood truly thrive.

"Cleanliness, the streets, the sidewalks being fixed, we need trees, we need lighting, and all of that stuff," Hillery said.

With leadership changes at City Hall, residents are looking to local officials to turn long-standing community advocacy into concrete action.

"We’re hoping the city can come together," Bowers added. "We just elected a new mayor, and we have a hope that the city council and the mayor are going to start implementing all of these things that the residents have been advocating for a long time now."

On Thursday morning, a joint press conference is planned to mark the major graffiti abatement milestone at Oceanwide Plaza. Council member Ysabel Jurado, the KPC Group and other Los Angeles business and community stakeholders are set to speak about this ongoing development project.