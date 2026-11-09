Hollywood Hills home invasion: Masked suspects force resident to open safe, take off in Prius
LOS ANGELES - Residents in the Hollywood Hills are on edge after one of their neighbors' homes was broken into over the weekend.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Mulholland Drive and Torreyson Place a little after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.
LAPD officers at the scene were told two people in ski masks broke into the home, with one of the suspects allegedly being armed with a shotgun. One person was home at the time of the break-in, and the suspects forced the victim to open their safe.
The suspects took off in a gray Toyota Prius and were gone by the time officers made it to the house, LAPD said.
What we don't know:
As of Monday, no arrests have been announced in the incident. It is unknown how much the suspects stole from the home.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.