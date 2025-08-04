Man set on fire in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating following a disturbing incident in downtown LA.
What we know:
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was set on fire in downtown LA.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 on Sixth Street, between Los Angeles Street and Maple Avenue.
The victim may have been doused with gasoline.
What we don't know:
Information about a potential suspect or the victim's condition was not available.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- Gunfire erupts at downtown LA warehouse party, leaving 2 dead and 6 wounded
- LAPD salvage yard targeted by possible catalytic converter thieves
- Border Patrol arrests man accused of spitting on agent in Los Angeles
The Source: Information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.