Man set on fire in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating following a disturbing incident in downtown LA.

What we know:

A man was taken to an area hospital after he was set on fire in downtown LA.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 on Sixth Street, between Los Angeles Street and Maple Avenue.

The victim may have been doused with gasoline.

What we don't know:

Information about a potential suspect or the victim's condition was not available.

