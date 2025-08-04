Expand / Collapse search

Man set on fire in downtown LA

By
Published  August 4, 2025 7:14am PDT
Downtown LA
FOX 11
A man was apparently set on fire and taken to the hospital.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating following a disturbing incident in downtown LA

What we know:

A man was taken to an area hospital after he was set on fire in downtown LA. 

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 on Sixth Street, between Los Angeles Street and Maple Avenue. 

The victim may have been doused with gasoline.

What we don't know:

Information about a potential suspect or the victim's condition was not available.

The Source: Information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

