Gunfire erupts at downtown LA warehouse party, leaving 2 dead and 6 wounded

The Brief Two people were killed, and six others were wounded after gunshots rang out during a party in downtown LA, Witnesses said they were celebrating a birthday. The suspect or suspects are at large.



Two people were shot dead, and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a street party in downtown Los Angeles overnight, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating it as a gang-related shooting.

What we know:

LAPD Capt. Leticia Ruiz confirmed gang officers who were patrolling the area observed an armed person running into a warehouse where the party was being held, and shut down the party around 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, a suspect was arrested. However, two hours later, more than a dozen shots were fired into the crowd during the after-party.

Between 50 and 60 people gathered at the intersection of E. 14th Place and Paloma Street near the warehouse. Witnesses said they were celebrating a birthday.

After gunfire erupted, LAPD officers returned to the scene and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and trails of blood along the street.

A skirmish line was established to secure the area as investigators began canvassing for evidence and speaking to witnesses.

A man, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 52-year-old woman took herself to the hospital, where she died, authorities said.

Two others, a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

In addition, three men, ages 62, 28, and 26, as well as a 28-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Concerned family members gathered at California Hospital Medical Center waiting for updates.

Father learns his son was one of the victims

What they're saying:

Officials confirmed 29-year-old Gregory Derisso was the victim who died at the scene.

"She didn't tell me there was a party. They just told me he got shot," his father Judner Derisso said. "So I got up to see what was going on."

The victim's father said his son was a music producer and had three children under the age of five. He added his son was supposed to be at the studio and that he wished his son hadn't attended the party.

Another witness said the shooting happened after two women were fighting.

What we don't know:

The names of the woman killed and those who were wounded have not been released.

Witnesses said the shots came from a red sedan. However, that has not been confirmed by authorities. The suspect or suspects are still at large.

On Monday morning, LAPD homicide detectives continued to interview witnesses and canvass the scene for evidence.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. This story also used information provided by witnesses and the Los Angeles Police Department.



