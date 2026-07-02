Another Costco warehouse and gas station coming to Downey

The Brief The Downey City Council recently approved a major development agreement to bring a new Costco warehouse and gas station to Firestone Boulevard. The multi-million dollar redevelopment project is expected to generate hundreds of local jobs and new revenue for essential municipal services. Construction is still several years away as the project must first complete environmental and city entitlement reviews, alongside a dealership relocation.



The Downey City Council has approved a development agreement to pave the way for a new Costco warehouse and gas station on Firestone Boulevard.

The upcoming retail project aims to boost the local economy, though it will take several years to finalize planning, environmental reviews, and site preparations.

What we know:

The city council voted to move forward with plans for a new Costco warehouse and gas station, which will span roughly 13.6 acres.

The site includes the former All American Home Center property and the current Downey Nissan dealership property.

As part of the arrangement, the existing Downey Nissan dealership will be relocated to make room for the retail warehouse.

City officials emphasize that the development is expected to create hundreds of jobs and generate new revenue for public services.

What we don't know:

An exact timeline for when ground will be broken or when the store will celebrate its grand opening has not been finalized.

Timeline:

The project faces an initial planning phase expected to take up to a year, during which it must clear a California Environmental Quality Act review and the city's formal entitlement process.

Following those regulatory steps, construction will begin to relocate the Downey Nissan dealership. Once the dealership has successfully moved, crews will begin constructing the new warehouse.

What they're saying:

Mayor Pro Tem Horacio Ortiz Jr. praised the venture on social media, describing it as a vital investment for the community. "The Costco project will create hundreds of jobs, generate new revenue for essential city services, and strengthen our city's future," Ortiz Jr. wrote.

Local community members expressed a variety of views regarding the project online.

Some residents questioned the proximity to existing locations, with one commenter asking, "Do y'all really need a Costco when the one at Norwalk is a 15-minute drive away?" and another adding, "We want a Trader Joe's not another Costco."

However, others welcomed the addition due to overcrowding at surrounding stores. One resident noted, "The Norwalk Costco has been a nightmare since they redid the parking lot," concluding, "Happy to welcome one to Downey."