Downed trees smash cars, homes as strong winds batter Southern California

Strong winds battered Southern California Monday evening, knocking down large trees that ultimately destroyed nearby cars and homes.

FOX 11 was in South Los Angeles to survey damages left by Monday's strong winds.

Near the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and West 59th Street, a large tree fell on top of a nearby home and smashed into cars in that same neighborhood.

As of Monday evening, it is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital due to the downed South Los Angeles tree.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.