Police chase: Domestic violence suspect arrested after crash, standoff in West Covina

A domestic violence suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit across Los Angeles County and an eventual standoff in West Covina Tuesday night.

(Raul Sanchez (West Covina PD))

The suspect was identified by West Covina PD Wednesday as 45-year-old Raul Sanchez. He was transported and booked at the West Covina jail for felony domestic battery, forced oral copulation, as well as felony evading and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $100,000.

Reports of a police chase came in shortly before 10 p.m. in West Covina. By 10:15, the chase had continued onto the westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway and into Inglewood.

Sanchez eventually got onto surface roads in Inglewood, before getting back on a wide-open eastbound 105 Freeway and into Compton, reaching speeds as high as 113 miles per hour, according to SkyFOX.

From there, Sanchez got onto the northbound 605 Freeway in the Norwalk area. The driver eventually got off onto Telegraph Road in Whittier, where a police cruiser attempted to stop the chase by hitting the suspect's car. Sanchez was temporarily slowed down, but was able to make a U-turn and get back onto the freeway.

Sanchez then continued from the westbound 105, then transferred to the northbound 710. Several minutes later, he transferred onto eastbound onto the 60 Freeway. The suspect then led officers on a chase along multiple freeways. Then, around 11 p.m. the driver exited the freeways onto surface streets in the East San Gabriel Valley.

Officers attempted another PIT maneuver that appeared to be successful. The driver was spun around and drove into a light pole. But after a short standoff, took off yet again. But the maneuvers left the suspect's car with enough damage to bring the chase to an end minutes later. After a tire on the suspect's car seemingly gave out, the suspect rear-ended a parked car on Broadmoor Avenue near W. Workman Avenue in West Covina, bringing the chase to an end where it began.

But that wasn't the end of this saga. Despite a damaged vehicle, the driver continued to drive away, with the busted tire throwing up sparks and smoke while officers pinned the suspect's car in.

Witnesses told FOX 11's Gina Silva on the scene that they saw officers fire less than lethal rounds into the vehicle. A SWAT vehicle was also brought in during the standoff.

The suspect was arrested by 2:30 a.m. after the deployment of chemical agents and a police K9.

West Covina PD officials said Sanchez did not possess a gun when he was taken into custody, and it’s unknown if there was a gun inside his vehicle. His vehicle was towed away from the scene and will be searched by detectives at the police station.