The New York City Marathon returned to the streets of all five boroughs on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race featured about 25,000 marathoners — less than half the event's peak participation in 2019 — and drew tens of thousands of spectators along the 26.2-mile course. Many of those spectators had four legs and fur.

Here are some of the many adorable dogs of the New York City Marathon.

Some dogs came in bags…

A corgi in a backpack! A corgi in a backpack!

Fleet feet caught this pup's eye…

"Go, runners!"*

*Probably

Super Dog? Not all pooches wore capes…

Some wore bandannas…

Others wore coats…

((FOX 5 NY Photo by Arun Kristian Das))

And… neck sweaters?

"Where's everybody going?"

"When do we get to cross?"

"This is taking forever…"

This guy was quite talkative…

This doggo planted himself down in the middle of the crosswalk…

… and then groomed his paw because why not?

May as well be comfy… these marathons are long.

"Is that a hydrant over there?"

Sometimes spectators get marathon FOMO…

"I want to run, too!"

But sometimes they just get bored.

"Pay attention to me!"

"I think the park is that way…"

"Follow me!"

TIP: Always look both ways before crossing, especially during a marathon.

Time to go home…

Wait, one more sniff…

Congratulations to all the marathoners. See you next year!