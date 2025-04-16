Dog that 'suddenly charged' fatally shot by police in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a dog in Pasadena.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 400 block of S. Hudson to investigate a report of a woman in distress on the ground.
At the scene, officers located the woman, who was making incoherent statements and accompanied by a large, unleashed dog.
According to authorities, officers began to walk toward the woman when the dog "suddenly charged" at them, leading to an officer shooting the dog.
No other injuries were reported.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
What we don't know:
The woman's condition is not known.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Pasadena Police Department.