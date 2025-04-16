Dog that 'suddenly charged' fatally shot by police in Pasadena

An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a dog in Pasadena.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 400 block of S. Hudson to investigate a report of a woman in distress on the ground.

At the scene, officers located the woman, who was making incoherent statements and accompanied by a large, unleashed dog.

According to authorities, officers began to walk toward the woman when the dog "suddenly charged" at them, leading to an officer shooting the dog.

SUGGESTED: 'Coordinated burglary crew' linked to 25 crimes in North Hollywood arrested

No other injuries were reported.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

The woman's condition is not known.