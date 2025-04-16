'Coordinated burglary crew' linked to 25 crimes in North Hollywood arrested

The Brief Three suspects linked to 25 crimes in North Hollywood between January and March were arrested. The crimes included burglaries, vehicle thefts, and criminal threats. The identities of the three suspects were not released.



Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of residential and commercial burglaries in North Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The burglaries occurred between January and March, with police identifying 25 crimes including burglaries, vehicle thefts, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats.

The three suspects, who police described as unhoused individuals, were arrested in late March. The Van Nuys District Attorney's Office has filed 25 felony counts against them.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects were not released.

What they're saying:

LAPD Police Chief expressed gratitude to the detectives and officers involved, stating, "I want to take a moment to extend my sincere thanks to the detectives and officers from the North Hollywood Area, as well as our officers from the Violent Crime Task Force, for their outstanding work. Their attention to detail, persistence, and commitment to the community led to the safe apprehension of three suspects who had been plaguing the North Hollywood area with a series of serious crimes."

What's next:

The suspects face 25 felony counts, including 16 counts of burglary, 7 counts of grand theft auto, 1 count of felony evading, and 1 count of criminal threats.