Dog rescued after being swept away into storm drain

A dog is back with his family after being rescued by firefighters.

Rescue crews in San Bernardino County were dispatched Monday to a service call for a dog lost in a storm drain.

Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepard, was swept away in a storm drain after running away from his owner on a walk, the fire department said.

Seamus somehow got into a flood control basin and was swept away in the fast moving waters. His owners began searching for him and called the fire department.

An employee at an RV facility spotted the dog floating down the channel and flagged search crews.

Firefighters soon found Seamus in a tube and rescued him.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Seamus traveled nearly a mile from where he entered the storm drain.

Luckily, Seamus was uninjured and in good spirits.

Firefighters say he had a dog tag on him with the address and number of his owner. Crews dried up Seamus and took him on a ride in their fire engine to reunite him with his family.