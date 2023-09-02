Enter Sandman's Best Friend: Dog apparently sneaks out of home, ends up at a Metallica concert

article

Apparently, it's not just humans that like to rock out to Metallica. A dog was spotted enjoying the heavy metal icons' live show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The band took to social media to give its furry fan a shoutout. Metallica explained on its social media pages that the dog apparently snuck out of her home and found her way into the Inglewood stadium.

The dog, Storm, was eventually reunited with her family the next day, Metallica explained on social media.

"She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’ And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day," the band's post read, in-part.