2 dogs killed during home invasion in Sunland

At least two dogs were killed during a home invasion in Sunland, LAPD reported.

Officers responded to a home on the 9200 block of Telfair Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to LAPD officers, a man in his 40's was in the backyard and got into an alteration with the dogs.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and at least two dogs were found dead. The homeowner indicated that the suspect is a relative and has some mental health issues.

It is unknown if the homeowners were home during the incident.