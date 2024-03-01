Dog attacks two children on walk to school in Victorville

Two children were attacked by a dog on their walk to school Thursday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Station were dispatched at approximately 7:02 a.m. to the 13800 block of Mesa Linda Avenue after receiving a report of a child who was bitten by a dog.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed that an unidentified dog had attacked two children as they made their way to school. While one child managed to escape to safety, a 7-year-old female sustained multiple injuries from the attack.

Fortunately, a quick-thinking resident who lives nearby rushed to help the child, prompting the dog to run away.

The injured child was transported by American Medical Response to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

The dog involved in the attack has not been located.

This is the third dog attack reported in Southern California in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, a man and his mother were pet-sitting in Azusa when they were attacked by four dogs. And just two weeks ago, a Compton man who was breeding pit bulls was mauled to death by the dogs.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed it to come forward. Those with information can contact the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.