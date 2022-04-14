Dodgers face Reds in home opener at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate their 60th year at Dodger Stadium with their home opener Thursday evening against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler against Luis Cessa for the Reds.

Buehler was the opening day starter for the Dodgers on Friday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Buehler (1-0) went five innings and struck out five in a 5-3 win over the Rockies.

The Dodgers are coming off a two-game sweep of the Twins in Minnesota. Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Twins on Wednesday, and struck out 13 batters, before leaving the game. The Dodgers won the game, 7-0.

The Dodgers are 3-2 after the first five games of the season.

Cessa (0-0) is making his first start of the season for the Reds. He has made two appearances and pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief without giving up a run.

The game between the Dodgers and the Reds is going to be broadcast on SportsNet LA and over the radio on AM-570 and in Spanish on KTNQ AM-1020.

It is the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium, which opened on April 10, 1962, before 52,564 fans in a game against the Reds. Johnny Podres gave up five runs on 11 hits in 7 1/3 innings and the Dodgers lost their home opener, 6- 3, to the Reds in 1962.

Grammy-nominated American singer Lupita Infante will sing the national anthem before the game Thursday evening.

Additionally, there will be a flyover by two F-35 planes and the Joint Color Guard Armed Forces will present the nation's colors.

Jaime Jarrin, who is celebrating his 64th and final season as the Spanish-language broadcaster for the Dodgers, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Players representing each decade of Dodger Stadium's existence will accompany Jarrin, a 2018 Ring of Honor inductee, on the mound.

The parking lot and stadium gates open at 4:10 p.m. Pregame ceremonies are set to start at 6:30 p.m.

The Dodger Stadium Express from Union Station will starting operating at 5:40 p.m.

