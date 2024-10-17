Dodgers beat Mets to take commanding 3-1 series lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 10-2 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

With the win, the Dodgers now take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. The Boys in Blue are one win away from making their first World Series appearance since the 2020 bubble postseason – their third trip to the Fall Classic since 2017.

The Dodgers are not only looking to punch a ticket to the World Series, but the Boys in Blue are also looking to exorcise their postseason demons. Prior to beating the Padres in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers were on a 6-game playoff losing streak, dating back to the 2022 NLDS loss to the Padres and then a 3-game sweep that followed against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0. Final

GAME 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3. Final

GAME 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0. Final

GAME 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2. Final

GAME 5: @ New York on Friday, October 18 at 2:08 p.m. PT. FS1

GAME 6*: HOME on Sunday, October 20 at 5:08 p.m. PT. FS1

GAME 7*: HOME on Monday, October 21 at 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched a ticket to the NLCS after beating NL West rivals Padres in the division series. Los Angeles secured the first-round bye and a spot in the NLDS after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record.

Should the Dodgers take care of business in the championship series, the Boys in Blue are guaranteed home-field advantage for the World Series.

Similar to the Boys in Blue, New York Mets also took down a division rival in the Philadelphia Phillies en route to the NLCS. Before that, they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round and even before that, the Mets needed to split a double-header against the Atlanta Braves just to secure a spot in the wild card rounds.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.