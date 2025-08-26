Dodgers 2026 schedule released: See the dates

The MLB released its full schedule for the 2026 regular season.

The 2026 championship season will begin March 25, with a standalone Opening Night matchup between the Giants and Yankees at Oracle Park in San Francisco, followed by a 14-game Opening Day slate on March 26, marking the earliest traditional Opening Day in league history. Previously, the earliest traditional Opening Day for MLB had been March 27, which was this season.

Dodgers schedule

The Dodgers will open their 2026 season by hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26 at Dodger Stadium.

In addition, the Dodgers will play interleague games at Dodger Stadium next season against the Cleveland Guardians March 30-April 1; the Texas Rangers April 10-12; the Angels June 5-7; the Tampa Bay Rays June 15-17; the Baltimore Orioles June 19-21; the Seattle Mariners July 28-30; the Boston Red Sox July 31-Aug. 2; and the Kansas City Royals Aug. 10-12.

The Dodgers will be at home for Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. As is customary, they will be at home for Jackie Robinson Day on April 15.

There will be no regular-season games played outside of North America in 2026, an MLB spokesperson told City News Service. The Dodgers began the 2024 season in Seoul, South Korea, and this season in Tokyo.

The Dodgers' 2026 preliminary schedule on a month-by-month basis is available at mlb.com/dodgers/schedule/2026-03.