Dodger Stadium workers reach new labor agreements, avoid strike

Dodger Stadium workers have reached two new collective bargaining agreements with the club Tuesday, just weeks before a potential strike could have begun.

Under the new agreements, the lowest paid game day employees at Dodger Stadium will have their wages increased between 45% and 50% over the course of the five-year deals.

Earlier this month, hundreds of stadium workers — members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) US Service Workers west — protested ahead of the team's game against the New York Yankees, demanding better wages and working conditions. The workers been working without a collective bargaining agreement in place since March, according to the union.The two new agreements announced Wednesday impact approximately 450 employees, including ushers, security, groundskeepers and more.

The union was scheduled to vote on a strike authorization last week, with a potential strike scheduled to start on July 3, just ahead the July 4 holiday and the Dodgers' last home stand before the 2023 MLB All-Star break.

"We are happy to have reached an agreement with SEIU-USWW," Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a press release. "These new contracts confirm the strong working relationship that exists between the Dodgers and SEIU-USWW…"

UIsher and union Executive Board member Irene Aguilar said that she's "proud of all of the members of our union for their hard work and strong organization."