Dodger pets show off their blue spirit

As many of our viewers sent us amazing photos of their Dodger spirit pets, we noticed how many white dogs had their paws and ears (even a tail or two) dyed blue.

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez checked in with Elijah Diaz, owner of Haus of Fur in Ontario, who has done quite a bit of creative work on customer's pets.

Requests for a touch of blue "have exploded," Diaz said, since the Dodgers made it into the series.

"This is not something you want to try with just any hair color, at home" she explains, adding that she uses dyes specifically made for pets' fur and PH, so they don't end up with a bad reaction.

Dogs with white or blonde fur work best to show off the dye color, as she does not recommend bleaching any animal's hair.

It also takes time, as you should first wash the animal, to get all the dirt and oil off their hair... then there's the dying process, and drying... just the ears and tail on the dogs we saw took a couple of hours from start to finish.

Once done, the color will last for a while.

For prices, you can reach out to Haus of Fur at 909-226-6035.