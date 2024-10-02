Doberman puppies abandoned at LA animal shelter soon to be available for adoption

Nine Doberman pinscher puppies will soon be available for adoption in Los Angeles, after they were abandoned outside a local animal shelter earlier this week.

The Best Friends Animal Society took in the pups after the dogs were found in boxes outside the East Valley Animal Shelter.

"They said, ‘We just got nine puppies dumped on our front lawn, what are we gonna do,'" said Tabitha Newman with Best Friends. The shelter is overcrowded, and according to Newman, "they are popping up crates in the hallway all the time to find places for the dogs."

According to Best Friends, puppies are easily susceptible to illness at shelters, which can make them at-risk of being killed.

After Best Friends collected the dogs, the animals were treated and given vaccines. Now they're with foster families waiting to be spayed and neutered. After that, they'll be available for adoption.