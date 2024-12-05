Rescue efforts underway to find missing diver in Long Beach

The Brief Four men went freediving in Long Beach on the evening hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4. One of the men went missing a short time after entering the water. Rescue efforts continue.



The search is on for a 28-year-old diver who went missing off the coast of Long Beach on Wednesday night.

Long Beach authorities said the diver was with three other men on a private boat. They were freediving, which is a type of underwater diving where scuba gear isn't used. Investigators said three of the four men entered the water, since the fourth man was operating the boat. A short time later, two of the divers returned and said they had lost the third diver.

They contacted authorities around 9:55 p.m. and about 20 minutes later, divers with the Long Beach Fire Department began rescue efforts. Dive teams from the Los Angeles City and County fire departments are now assisting.

No further information has been released.