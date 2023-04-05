'Divas of Compton' dance team takes world by storm with WrestleMania 39 performance

A Los Angeles dance team called "The Divas of Compton" has taken the dance world by storm, and won the hearts of thousands with their WrestleMania 39 performance.

The Divas of Compton joined WWE wrestler Bianca Belair, as she made her entrance to the ring on her one-year anniversary of becoming the Raw Women's Champion, a title she retained that night in an instant classic.

The Director of the Divas of Compton, Keli Berry, lovingly known as "Professor Kehlz" said she got the call from the WWE out of the blue.

"It's almost shocking that we would be chosen, so we're humble and full of gratitude. I'm so thankful for the WWE, and Bianca Belair for allowing that vision to come together for these girls in this community to get their names said in over 180 countries, in front of 80,000 people. Thank you God," said Berry.

Berry said the girls were excited and overjoyed when they saw the big stage at SoFi Stadium.

"Our girls, let me tell you, some of them were crying. They were so incredibly excited. We were crying backstage," she said.

It was a particularly emotional moment for 7-year-old dancer, Aminah McDaniel. Aminah's mother passed away last year, and when she was backstage, she said was overcome with emotion.

"Right when they were getting ready to go out to perform, Aminah was like ‘My head hurts,’ and then she said ‘My elbow hurts,’ and I knew something was wrong," Berry said. "I was like 'Aminah, what's wrong,' and she breaks down and starts crying, and I pick her up and walk away from the group and I said ‘Your angels are in Heaven,’ and she said ‘I want my mom.’"

This happened just five minutes before their performance, Berry said.

"The people are backstage, and they said line up, and I'm still holding her [Aminah] and I said ‘I gotta put you down,’" said Berry.

Aminah was also comforted by Belair.

"Bianca Belair told me that I'm gonna be a star soon and I actually did it," said Aminah.

Aminah lit up the stage with her dancing and contortions and even shared a special moment with Belair.

"Everyone backstage saw her get herself together, go out on stage, perform and smile and put on a show and when she came back, Triple H was looking like I can't believe what I just saw," said Berry.

Triple H, regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, who now serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE, spoke about Aminah at a press conference after WrestleMania 39. He became emotional while speaking about Aminah.

"For her to come here and do that because that's her passion in life, for her to come and do that because she didn't want the opportunity to pass by, for her to never miss a beat and see her dance partners swarm around her...it's why we do what we do on so many levels, so I just wanted to say how cool that was for Bianca and also Aminah, and our condolences," said Triple H.

Social media also erupted speaking about Aminah's performance following Triple H's comments.

"At WrestleMania 39, they recognized Aminah for being a hero, she was the bravest, and the strongest little EST that we have seen," said Berry.

Berry said the girls basked in the moment at the stadium, and when Belair won, they rejoiced.

"When Bianca went out there and won, the girls were crying as if they won. They literally decided we're little Biancas, and they see themselves in Bianca," said Berry.

Aminah's godmother, Keiyuana, said she is so proud of Aminah for overcoming a lot of strife as a young girl, and she wants all of her dreams to come true.

"She wants to be a star, so for me to see her on a stage on the biggest night of her life and for her to be as nervous as she was, and she went out there and she smashed it, I was at work losing it," Keiyuana said. "Being that her mom is not here, my job is to make sure that whatever she wants, we're gonna do it, so for me, this is just the beginning for us."

Berry dreamed of an organization like The Divas of Compton when she was attending college at Clark Atlanta University. She said the dorm where she stayed was called "The Hall of Divas" and that's where she said she learned about sisterhood.

Berry is from Compton, and decided she wanted to give back to the girls in her city, launching The Divas of Compton in 2010 with her husband.

"I realized after living abroad in Africa and coming back home, I wanted to bring that same experience to the city of Compton. I wanted to create a counter culture for young girls in the community and that's how Divas was started, and it stands for "divine, innovative, virtuous angels," said Berry.

Berry said the organization has come a long way.

"I'm just amazed at how far The Divas of Compton have come. We started out in churches, in parking lots, at random parks, being told we couldn't stay and having to leave because there was too much gang violence in the area, and crime and homelessness," Berry said "We were unsafe in so many different environments, but the girls still persevere. The girls still came and one of the things that I noticed was that out of the pandemic, we received the most amount of students that we've ever had."

During the pandemic, the team performed for America's Got Talent, and became finalists in 2020.

"It sparked and ignited a fire within them. I'm just here along with our coaches to let them know that they can be anything they desire to be if they work hard, put their mind to it and just keep their faith strong," said Berry.

Berry said it's important to have an organization like hers in the city of Compton.

"For our girls in the community, it's important for them to have a safe haven where they can be creative and still be girls. This place is a place where you can be free to be yourself, you're covered here, we love you here, you have a network of sisters. They're [the girls] up against a lot of stereotypes and they're up against a lot of things that are coming to just throw them off of their life's course whether it be drugs, promiscuity, violence, and The Divas of Compton is a counterculture and we're here to provide the girls with a positive safe space," said Berry.

The studio where they practice has a music studio and other activities for the girls. It is operated like a youth center, not just a dance studio.

"We do it all. We cheer. We do modeling. We do public speaking with the girls so summer camps, after school programs, leadership programs. We are the 1 Shine Youth Center, and that's our nonprofit. Divas of Compton is our premiere program of our nonprofit organization that my husband and I created," said Berry.

Berry said she has bigger plans for The Divas of Compton. She wants to work with the community, and celebrities like Tyler Perry and Oprah. Her goal one day is to have a campus for the 200 kids and counting that participate in their programs.

"Our girls flip but we need floors. I don't want them flipping on concrete so now we have a space, but we need ballet bars. We need mirrors. We need a dance floor. We need funds to get special choreographers to come in. It's a big empty space and I love it. I'm grateful but I don't want them flipping on concrete so I just need support," said Berry.

The Divas of Compton are split into age groups — "Dainty Divas" ages 3-6; the "Darling Divas" ages 7-9; the "Dazzling Divas" ages 10-13.5; and the "Divine Divas" ages 14-19 years old.

The organization is in need of funding, and has information on their website, 1shineyouth.com, about donations, and sponsorships.