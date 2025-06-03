'Distraction scam' targeting elderly residents; La Mirada family out $50,000 worth of valuables

The Brief Allison Kim's 78-year-old mother was distracted by a woman while two others burglarized her home, stealing $50,000 worth of valuables. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating similar distraction scams targeting seniors across Southern California. The LASD Industry Station is advising the public on safety measures to prevent such burglaries.



It happened in a matter of minutes and in broad daylight. Allison Kim says her 78-year-old mother was gardening outside her La Mirada home when a woman, caught on security camera, walked up and began asking questions, keeping her distracted. Meanwhile, two other women quietly slipped through a side gate and into the house.

"They were very good. They were very organized," Kim said. "They knew where to go, they knew what to take. They knew how to hide it. They knew what was valuable, what wasn't valuable. They took all the right stuff."

Kim says the women made off with high-end purses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, expensive jewelry, and cash—totaling around $50,000. One of the suspects even concealed the stolen items under her dress to appear pregnant.

"It was awful," Kim said. "The violation that you feel…"

Investigators say this is part of a larger trend: distraction scams targeting vulnerable seniors. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating several similar burglaries across Southern California.

"They normally come between the hours of eleven and three," said a deputy during a recent community meeting. "Usually four or five women. One distracts you out front while the others go around the back."

In response, the LASD Industry Station has been holding outreach meetings and posting videos on social media to alert the public. They've also issued these community safety tips:

Keep all doors and windows locked at all times.

Don’t open the door for strangers.

Use a doorbell camera when dealing with unknown visitors.

Never let unfamiliar people into your home.

Report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Allison is now urging others to protect elderly neighbors. "Just look out for your neighbors," she said. "There’s a lot of elderly people that don’t have anyone checking on them."

Because, as Allison puts it, what happened to her mother could happen to anyone.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched for Allison and her mom. Those looking to help can click here.