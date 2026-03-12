2 men brutally beaten in targeted Sun Valley auto shop attack; 2 cars stolen

The Brief Up to 12 suspects, at least one armed with a handgun, violently raided a Sun Valley body shop late Wednesday night. One victim was pistol-whipped and another beaten as the group stole two luxury vehicles—a Genesis and a white BMW. LAPD detectives believe the victims were specifically targeted, potentially due to an ongoing business dispute.



A chaotic scene unfolded in Sun Valley Wednesday night as a large group of 10 to 12 people attacked two men at an auto body shop, leading to a brutal assault and the theft of high-end vehicles.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Lankershim Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a man bleeding from the head.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least one suspect was armed with a pistol and used it to whip one of the victims, while the second victim was also beaten. Video showed one of the victims with a bloody face, but he was conscious and alert.

The suspects fled the scene with two luxury cars: a Genesis (Hyundai's luxury brand) and a white BMW.

Before police could clear the property to ensure no suspects remained inside, they were forced to secure two guard dogs on the lot.

Investigators have stated they do not believe this was a random act of violence; rather, the victims appear to have been targeted, possibly over a business-related disagreement.

What we don't know:

There is currently no detailed physical description of the dozen suspects involved in the raid.

While police suspect a business dispute, the specific nature of that dispute or the relationship between the attackers and the victims has not been disclosed.

The victims' current conditions are unknown.

What's next:

LAPD detectives are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the assault.

Authorities will review any available surveillance footage from the auto shop and surrounding businesses to identify the large group of suspects and track the direction in which the Genesis and BMW were driven.