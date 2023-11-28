Disneyland reveals 2024 ticket offer for Southern California residents

If you live in Southern California and love Disneyland, we have some good news for you!

Disneyland Resort on Tuesday announced a limited-time ticket offer for Southern California residents, offering admission as low as $75 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.

The three-day ticket can be spread out on separate dates and upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket or adding Disney Genie+ service are available at the time of purchase.

The special offer goes on sale Dec. 5, 2023, and is valid for visits from Jan. 2, 2024 to June 2, 2024. All tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

If you've got kiddos you want to take to The Happiest Place on Earth, the Anaheim theme park is still offering its special ticket offer announced back in October.

You can purchase a child's ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

You can choose from 1, 2, or 3-day park tickets and select upgrades like Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service.

The limited-time child tickets are valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024. The discounted kids tickets will expire 13 days after the first use or March 10, 2024, whichever comes first.

Officials said there are no blockout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Disneyland's holiday festivities run through Jan. 7, 2024.