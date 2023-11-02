Disneyland announces Holiday 'Foodie Guide'; here's what's new this season

Disneyland announced its Holiday "Foodie Guide" Thursday, just in time for the seasonal kick-off next week. And the most wonderful time of the year never tasted so good…

The holiday season makes its official return to Disneyland Nov. 10, and with it, an assortment of several new, festive dishes to celebrate.

Whether you crave sweet or savory, the wide range of snacks and meals on this year's holiday menu is downright magical.

SUGGESTED:

Some of the new tasty eats and treats are as follows:

Filipino feast burrito filled with juicy pork belly, adobe fried rice, pandit and lumpia wrapped in a warm flour tortilla accompanied by a sweet chili dipping sauce (Studio Catering Co.)

Filipino feast burrito from Studio Catering Co. (Disney Eats)

Mickey ornament shaped macaron, pearl-dusted white and filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse (Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)

Mickey ornament macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Disney Eats).

Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper jack cheese, served with Spanish rice and refried beans (Paradise Garden Grill)

Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper Jack cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans (Disney Eats).

Peppermint hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy cane, red sprinkles and cocoa powder (Splitsville Luxury Lanes)

Peppermint hot chocolate from Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Disney Eats).

Disney's holiday menu runs from Nov. 10, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024.

A full guide to Disney's holiday eats can be found at Disney Parks Blog.

