Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland: What to expect

New foods and themed merchandise are coming to Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Resort to celebrate the grand opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure this week.

Disneyland's newest attraction is set to open this Friday.

Walt Disney Imagineers spent months reimagining Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure after Disney announced the project in 2020.

Guests eager to ride the attraction during opening weekend will have to join a virtual queue Friday at either 7 a.m., noon or 4 p.m.

Some of the food you'll be able to try at Tiana's Palace include the classic banana dusted with powdered sugar and honey drizzle. This item will only be available this week.

Permanent menu items include the catfish po'boy, which is a Southern style catfish filet with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on toasted New Orleans French bread.

Next, the jambalaya, which is chicken, sausage, heritage rice and Creole sauce.

Of course, no trip to New Orleans is complete without a classic beignet. It has a strawberry cream filling topped with strawberry glaze.

The water thrill ride features "big drops," according to the attraction's website, and is for riders 40 inches or taller.

Both Disneyland and Disney World's Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaced decades-old Splash Mountain rides, which came under fire on social media because it featured characters and music from "Song of the South," a 1946 animated film that has been accused of employing racist tropes about the post-Civil War South.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is based off the 2009 animated movie, "The Princess and the Frog."