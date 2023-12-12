VIDEO: Woman goes on racist rant at Disneyland

A woman is accused of making racist comments towards a mother for speaking Spanish to her toddler son at Disneyland.

The mom shared a video of her confronting the alleged microaggressor on social media. In the video, the mom, Eva Ramirez, asks the woman wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt and white Disney ears to repeat what she allegedly said on camera – with the latter even confirming some of the alleged comments.

"I don't care," the woman said in Ramirez's video. "I hate Mexicans. It's true!"

Ramirez says she was celebrating her 2-year-old son's birthday at Disneyland when the incident took place. The alleged reason? The woman heard Ramirez speak Spanish to her toddler son in the theme park bathroom.

"I was engaging with my child in Spanish, and it wasn't until I opened the bathroom stall door and she was outside of it and she was already facing the door and she started screaming at me to speak English in her country," Ramirez said.

Ramirez adds the woman didn't stop there.

"She starts screaming at me," the mom said. "Several other racist remarks and telling me that I'm a f-ing Mexican. And then I said. ‘Again, I’m sorry you fell that way. It's not only Mexicans that speak Spanish.'"

Ramirez called the incident a hateful act.

"People go to Disneyland to have a good time. To enjoy time with family or whomever you go with. At the time, I was going with my son to celebrate his birthday and that's the last thing I would have expected to happen.

FOX 11 made calls to Disney asking for comment but the entertainment company could not be reached for comment.