Disneyland pitches theme park expansion plans

Disneyland could be getting bigger.

Disney is pitching expansion plans and will host community meetings with its neighbors in Anaheim.

Over the course of the 2023 calendar year, Disney is hosting community coffee meetups to answer any questions OC residents may have about the upcoming DisneylandForward project.

Below is a schedule of the coffee chats:

May 20: Ponderosa Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 3: Walnut Grove Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 10: Boysen Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 8: Maxwell Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 22: Chaparral Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

August 12: Juarez Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can click here for more information on DisneylandForward.