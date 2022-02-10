Disneyland parking trams return after nearly 2 years

article

The trams at Disneyland are coming back this month after nearly two years out of service. The Anaheim theme park announced Thursday that tram service would resume on Feb. 23.

The trams will provide transport between the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures and the main entrance.

Disneyland originally closed in March 2020 as the first surge of the coronavirus pandemic swept through Southern California. At the time the closure was only believed to be until the end of the month. When the park eventually did reopen more than a year later in April 2021, the tram service did not return because of local COVID guidelines.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to a report from the Orange County Register, the theme park has been doing maintenance on the trams recently and has even installed new sensors at the loading and unloading stations.

While there are still nearly two weeks until the trams are back and fully operational at the park, Disneyland recommends parking in the Toy Story Parking area, where there's a bus service available that will drop guests off near the main entrance.

The Disneyland monorail will also soon be closed from Feb. 14 through March 6.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.