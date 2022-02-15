Disneyland dropping mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests beginning Thursday

Beginning Thursday, Disneyland will no longer be requiring face masks for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors following new state guidelines ending California's indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15, park officials announced.

However, face coverings will still be required for unvaccinated guests indoors, and for all guests (ages 2 and up) in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid.

Face coverings will be optional for all guests in outdoor areas.

The same update on the mask requirement for vaccinated guests applies to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

California's statewide indoor mask mandate will end on Feb. 15, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week. All counties without a local mask order, including Orange County, will allow vaccinated residents to go about life as normal at indoor public places, however, masks are still required for unvaccinated residents indoors.

Disneyland implemented its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, towards the end of July 2021, despite not being a requirement in Orange County at the time. Neighboring Los Angeles County had reinstated its indoor mask mandate on July 17.

Disneyland's requirements have changed several times over the course of the pandemic. The park originally closed in March 2020 as the first surge of the coronavirus swept through Southern California. At the time the closure was only believed to be until the end of the month. The park eventually reopened more than a year later in April 2021.

Disneyland recently announced that its parking trams were returning after nearly two years out of service because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Anaheim theme park said that tram service will resume on Feb. 23.

