Disneyland's Haunted Mansion to close for construction

Starting in January 2024, Disneyland's popular Haunted Mansion attraction will be closed for construction.

We first told you about the news that the Haunted Mansion would be closed back in the summer for a spooky makeover.

The metamorphosis will "build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming as well as a new retail shop," according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Some of that "enhanced theming" will include ties to more stories and new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.

"Each of the gardens will feature unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for the Haunted Mansion grow their plants."

The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.

A new elevator exit will also be built from the Haunted Mansion for guests with disabilities.

Details about the new retail shop will be released at a later date.

Additionally, park officials said enhancements will be made to the plaza adjacent to Tiana's Palace.

"This area is one that holds a lot of memories and history, and a new, elegant park-like setting will be a place to relax and enjoy the ambiance and live entertainment under the shade of new and historic trees."