Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend 2024: Route, road closures

Heads up for this weekend!

The Disneyland Half Marathon returns to Anaheim - with 10K and Half Marathon routes across city streets - for four fun-filled days beginning Jan. 11 at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park.

It's the first time since 2017 the beloved marathon returns to bring together two passions - running and Disney!

In addition to the 10K and Half Marathon, there will also be a 5K, kids' races, and more fun activities.

Even if you aren't participating, keep in mind that there will be road closures on city streets over the four days.

Here's what you need to know.

When is it happening?

Both major runs take place between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday (10K) and Sunday (Half Marathon).

File photo of runners during the 2014 Disneyland Half Marathon. (Photo by Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The 10K will go around both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park.

The Half Marathon takes place from The Anaheim Resort to the Platinum Triangle area, including Angel Stadium of Anaheim, ARTIC, and Honda Center. The start and finish line is on Disney Way.

What are the routes?

The 10K is a 6.2-mile course that runs through Disneyland Resort and the surrounding area.

The Half Marathon is a 13.1-mile course that runs through an expanded area of the Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park.

What are the road closures?

You can also check out the maps on the City of Anaheim website.

Where can I cheer on runners?

The best viewing areas are near Angel Stadium and ARTIC.

You can also follow your favorite athlete's split times for the 10K and Half Marathon distances. For more information, visit the Digital Expo & Event Guide.

File photo of runners finishing the 2014 Disneyland Half Marathon. (Photo by Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Will local neighborhoods be impacted?

Neighborhoods along the route will have local access to their streets. Some business access will be impacted for short amounts of time.

I can't attend or participate in this one; when will the next one be?

Next up is Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend, which will feature Halloween-themed kids races, yoga, a 5K, a 10K and a Half Marathon along with a ghoulish two-race challenge (10K and Half Marathon). It takes place Sept. 5-8. General registration opens Feb. 13. More information will be released in the coming months, officials said.