Disneyland fire reports circulating on social media are false, Anaheim FD says

Reports of a fire at Disneyland circulating on social media Sunday morning are false, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a nearby industrial building in the 1500 block of W. Embassy Street, the fire department said. The location is about two miles away from Disneyland, according to Google Maps.

There is currently no threat to the Anaheim Resort District, officials said.

