Disneyland's Fantasmic show on hiatus for summer: Here's why

Bad news for fans of Disneyland's popular "Fantasmic!" show.

Officials announced the nighttime spectacular is on hiatus for the entire summer, through at least Labor Day.

This comes a month after the animatronic dragon featured in the show caught on fire during a live performance.

Video from the scene shows the performance proceeding when spontaneous screams can be heard mingled with the pre-recorded music and sound effects.

Park officials said all cast members and guests at nearby attractions were evacuated due to smoke and wind. No injuries were reported.

Most of the other Disneyland attractions remained open, according to parkgoers.

Mickey comes out on stage to begin the live Disneyland show Fantasmic. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Fantasmic! opened in Frontierland in 1992 and features fireworks, various Disney characters, live actors, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, audio-animatronics, searchlights, decorated boat floats, and mist screen projections.

The show goes inside Mickey Mouse's imagination as he battles various Disney villains, including Maleficent in her dragon form, which is said to be about 45 feet tall.

The popular attraction got a makeover in 2017.

Ryan Laux, a 28-year-old video producer and an annual season passholder was watching the show when the fire erupted and told the Los Angeles Times "It was a big giant fireball. Then they began pushing people out."

He estimated there were about 1,000 people crowded around, watching the show.

"It was shocking," Laux continued. "The crowd was in a standstill. People are packed in like sardines."

Fantasmic! is part of Tom Sawyer Island, which has been at Disneyland since 1956 and features the main character from the book by Mark Twain.

City News Service contributed to this report.