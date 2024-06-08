Disneyland employee dies days after falling off golf cart backstage

article

A Disneyland employee died Friday, just two days after police said she hit her head after falling off a golf cart backstage at the theme park.

Bonnye Mavis Lear of Fullerton died from her injuries, according to Orange County coroner's spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, the Anaheim Police Department told FOX 11. Officers were called to the park for reports of a traffic collision backstage. First responders found Lear had hit her head after falling from a moving golf card.

Paramedics brought her to the hospital in grave condition. She died on Friday.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye, and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement to City News Service. "At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

According to a report from the Orange County Register, Lear was the administrator Club 33, a private VIP lounge in Disneyland's New Orleans Square.

The Anaheim Police Department is investigating the crash.

City News Service contributed to this report.