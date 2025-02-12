Lawsuit filed over Disneyland's disability access pass policy

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Disneyland over its stricter Disability Access Service policy.

The complaint, filed by McCune Law Group, alleges that Disney's DAS policies and practices systematically discriminate against people with physical disabilities and violate their rights to equal access, privacy, and dignity.

The DAS pass allows guests with certain disabilities to avoid waiting in long lines.

What's in the lawsuit?

The complaint was filed on behalf of plaintiff Trisha Malone, a San Diego woman, who was denied a DAS pass under Disney's newly imposed eligibility criteria.

Malone applied for the pass in July 2024, but did not meet the new criteria needed, despite her willingness and ability to present evidence that her disability prevented her from safely waiting in extended waiting queues, the complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges that the new criteria needed screens out individuals with physical disabilities and denies them the accommodation to fully enjoy and access the facility. It also alleges that requiring guests to undergo a screening process is contrary to California’s Unruh Act.

MLG class action attorneys released the following statement, "This case is about who ‘Disability Access Service’ is for, if not for guests with disabilities that fall outside its extremely limited scope. Disney has arbitrarily determined that a wide range of disabilities do not qualify as such under the ‘Disability Access Service’ program. The park cannot provide a ‘great experience for all’ while its DAS program continues to target and marginalize those it purports to support and protect."

Disney responds

Disney officials released the following statement, "Disney is committed to providing a great experience for all who visit our theme parks, and particularly our guests with disabilities who may require special accommodations. Disney offers a broad range of effective disability accommodations and has worked extensively with experts to ensure that our guests’ individual needs are properly matched with the accommodation they require, and we believe the claims in this complaint are without merit."

Disney made updates to its DAS policy which went into effect in June 2024 at Disneyland Resort and May 2024 at Walt Disney World.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Disneyland new limits on disability access has parkgoers upset, calling for change

Disney officials said several of the updates were made because guests without disabilities were accessing attractions through the expedited access queue… causing longer lines. The demand for DAS exceeded its intended population, affecting its service availability. Officials say DAS usage tripled over the past five years and became the most requested accessibility service at the park.

In a statement, Disney said the updated DAS program is "fair and working well" to accommodate guests.

What other services does Disney offer?

Disney said the percentage of guests who require DAS is limited, and most guests with disabilities use many of their other services.

Other Accessibility Services include Attraction Queue Re-Entry or Meet Up, Rider Switch and Location Return Time.

Other types of accommodation include handheld devices for guests with vision or hearing disabilities, ASL interpreters, transfer devices, and ride vehicles that accommodate mobility devices.