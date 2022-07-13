Disneyland is helping you remember where you parked your car

If you've ever had trouble finding where you parked your car at Disneyland, we've got some good news for you!

Disney is introducing a new complimentary feature on its apps that will help you locate your cars in parking lots.

"Car Finder" presented by State Farm uses location technology to find and save your parking details.

It will be available at Disneyland later this year. If you can't wait until then, it gets an early debut at Disney World this summer.