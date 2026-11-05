Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure with new festive menus

The Brief Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure Park from November 13, 2026, through January 6, 2027. The celebration operates as the park's central multicultural culinary showcase, debuting new dishes like chicken pot pie wings and reimagined beef wellington. Complete individual item pricing and mobile order booth participation across the festival marketplaces have not yet been released.



Disney Festival of Holidays is officially returning to Disney California Adventure Park as the premier multicultural celebration of the resort-wide holiday season.

Running from November 13, 2026, through January 6, 2027, the park-exclusive event showcases seasonal traditions and global flavors across dedicated festival marketplace booths and quick-service dining locations.

What we know:

Disney Festival of Holidays takes place exclusively inside Disney California Adventure Park, serving as an anchor experience within the wider Holidays at the Disneyland Resort calendar rather than a separate event across the esplanade.

The event brings together seasonal food, drink, and entertainment inspired by diverse cultural celebrations, all contained within California Adventure.

Disney Eats has unveiled a slate of brand-new festival marketplace creations debuting for the 2026 season.

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Highlights at the marketplace kiosks include a reimagined beef wellington served with mashed potatoes, beef jus, crispy prosciutto, mushroom duxelles cream sauce, and puff pastry at Merry Mashups.

Over at A Twist on Tradition, guests will find chicken pot pie wings coated in rich gravy with herb pie crumble, alongside a TWIX bits iced chocolate mixed with chocolate oat milk, caramel syrup, cookie butter syrup, whipped cream, and TWIX bits.

Additional seasonal items will appear across Disney California Adventure quick-service venues.

This includes Smokejumpers Grill, which will serve loaded pulled pork fries topped with cranberry barbecue sauce, gochujang aïoli, pickled onions, and chives. Also, Studio Catering Co. is introducing a holiday leftover burrito packed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potato bites, cranberry sauce, and a side of gravy. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a snowy matcha foam iced coffee crafted from Vietnamese iced coffee and matcha sweet cream foam.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A Twist on Tradition Twix Bits Iced Chocolate / Disneyland Resort

Timeline:

The festival opens to guests inside Disney California Adventure Park on November 13, 2026. Offerings will remain available daily throughout the holiday period until the celebration officially concludes on January 6, 2027.

What you can do:

Guests planning a visit to Disney California Adventure Park can review the official Disney Eats Disney Festival of Holidays Foodie Guide to map out specific marketplace booths and specialty menus in advance.

Visitors should also consult the Disneyland mobile app closer to opening day on November 13 to check California Adventure park hours, entertainment schedules, and dining access.