Disney employee's computer hacked, company data stolen DOJ

The Brief Ryan Mitchell Kramer, a 25-year-old from Santa Clarita, has agreed to plead guilty to hacking a Disney employee's computer to download confidential data. Kramer used a malicious file disguised as an AI art program to access the victim's computer and Disney's non-public Slack channels. In July 2024, Kramer threatened to leak the victim's personal and Disney data, later releasing it publicly when the victim did not respond.



A Santa Clarita man has agreed to plead guilty to hacking into a Disney employee's computer to illegally download confidential data, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Ryan Mitchell Kramer, 25, will plead guilty to federal charges of accessing a computer and obtaining information, and threatening to damage a protected computer, the DOJ said.

The charges stem from his actions last year when he hacked into a Disney employee's computer using a malicious file disguised as an AI art program.

Kramer gained access to non-public Disney Slack channels and downloaded approximately 1.1 terabytes of confidential data.

Timeline:

The hacking incident occurred between April and May 2024, when a victim downloaded Kramer's malicious file.

In July 2024, Kramer threatened the victim via email and Discord, posing as a member of a fake hacktivist group.

After the victim did not respond, Kramer released the stolen data publicly on July 12, 2024.

What's next:

Kramer will enter his plea in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance in the coming weeks.

The charges carry a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

Authorities continue to investigate the extent of Kramer's hacking activities, as he admitted to gaining unauthorized access to at least two other victims' computers and accounts.