Disney donates fountains' coins to Central Florida homeless shelter

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Photo from Walt Disney World (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Those coins you drop into fountains around Disney World's theme parks are being put to good use -- helping take care of the homeless in Central Florida. 

According to the Orlando Sentinel, tourists tossed around $20,000 in coins into wishing wells and fountains around Disney's theme parks in 2020. The company has now gifted the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida the coins it collected. 

“I am just so thankful, especially in light of everything that’s going on in the world and everything Disney is going through,” Allison Krall, CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida told the Sentinel. “We needed this so very much.”

Disney reportedly collects and sorts the coins periodically before donating them to a local charity.

For Thanksgiving, chefs at Disney also served a Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of residents at the coalition and others.

