Disney wants you to say 'I do' to your villain era with this new bridal collection

Calling all future brides! Searching for a look that could kill?

This new wedding gown collection was inspired by some of Disney's most popular villain characters. And they're devilishly gorgeous.

Disney's 2024 "Fairy Tale Weddings" collection from Allure Bridals says their new line is perfect for the bride looking for a "sophisticated style" with "a touch of whimsy".

The new dresses are inspired by Disney's Ursula, Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Jafar, according to the company.

The Ursula gown features a mermaid silhouette with beadwork along the bodice. Much like the character that inspired the dress, the gown's detachable sheer sleeves and ruffled detailing exude a dramatic, elegant flair.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Disney's Ursula gown

Embellished with shimmering green velvet and delicate lace appliques, the Maleficent gown is a striking option for any bride-to-be.

Inspired by the Disney villain from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the Evil Queen gown features floral embellishments and delicately draped tulle with a sweetheart neckline. The sequins add an extra sparkle the bride looking to dazzle.

According to Disney, the bodice gives a nod to menswear with its satin collar lining and bottoned sleeves, but with an added feminine flair thanks to the structure of the romantic bodice.

Disney and Allure Bridals launched their first sophisticated bridal line in 2020.

Their 2024 Disney "Fairy Tale Weddings" collection also includes a line of Disney princess wedding dresses, inspired by Disney's Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana.

All four Disney villain styles are available now and come in either a black or ivory colorway, starting at $2,000. The collection is available to purchase at all authorized Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection retailers at the link here.